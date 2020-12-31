OnePlus 8 Series phones are being updated regularly. The last one we shared with you was the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 version. The latest is the OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 for the OnePlus 8T ready for India, Europe, and North America. The rollout is incremental so be patient if you own a OnePlus 8T. You will get the new build anytime soon. You can watch out for these versions: 11.0.6.7.KB05DA (IN), 11.0.6.8.KB05BA (EU), and 11.0.6.7.KB05AA​ (NA). The update delivers several enhancements to the system, camera, gallery, and network.

OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 optimizes the experience of full-screen gestures on the OnePlus 8T. It improves fingerprint unlock success rates resulting to faster unlock speed. Android security patch level is now 2020.11.

The new version from OnePlus also adds a keyboard height adjustment feature. This allows a user to hide or raises bottom shortcut bar. The result is a better input experience. Proceed to Settings> System-Language & input> Keyboard height adjustment to make the necessary adjustments.

The latest OxygenOS improves the camera, optimizing the image quality on nightscape. The Gallery’s small probability issue that don’t show photos is now fixed.

OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 Improvements

Some OnePlus 8T’s network issue of WiFi failing to connect in a specific situation is also fixed. Communication stability is now improved. OnePlus Store app has been added. This allows a user to manage own account, check members-only benefits, receive easy-to-access support, and buy OnePlus products.

If you already received the OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 based on Android 11, feel free to share your feedback. Share reports HERE. You can also check out the Feedback tool on the Community app or send a message to bughunters@oneplus.com. Note that some of you may also see OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 instead of 11.0.6.7. Other OnePlus phones have already received OxygenOS 11 updates including the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro.