Just in time for holidays, Nord N10 5G users are in for some smooth treat. The glitches and troubles you’d be facing with your device are going to be creased up with the new OxygenOS 10.5.8 update now rolling out globally in phases. The OTA update is not a very significant one, but OnePlus believes it will ensure the Nord N10 5G devices run smoother and are better power optimized.

OnePlus earlier this year launched the Nord, its stellar mid-ranger that took the market by storm. Rolling on the success, the Chinese OEM pushed hastily with the Nord N10 5G another mid-range device with 5G – but this was not pretty clean with software.

The company has been ironing out the issues with multiple updates and bug fixes, the latest of which is the roll out of OxygenOS 10.5.8 update with December security patch for the device. This update will focus on system level modifications to ensure optimized power consumption and improved system stability.

The update also brings an improved shooting experience to the camera along with better connection stability of mobile network that users had reported of dropping unexpectedly. Nord N10 5G is a zealous mid-ranger with 6.49-inch 90Hz display and 4,300mAh battery.

The smartphone with a quad-camera setup is expected to receive Android 11 – though it hasn’t happened yet. Overly disappointing is the fact that Nord N10 5G will only receive one major Android update, so if want a device you can use for a while, you could be disappointed here.