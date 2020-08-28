If you already have your Galaxy Watch 3, you know that Samsung promised you some new features in future updates. Well the future has finally arrived as the latest Samsung Health update brings you some of those promised new things specifically for the newest Samsung smartwatch in the block. For others who use the app for their other Galaxy smartwatches or other fitness devices, there’s also a little something for you if you’re the “let’s workout together” type of exercise person.

Let’s get the non-Galaxy Watch 3 feature out of the way. Samsung Health will now integrate with the contacts on your phone or on your account. This way, it will be easier for you to invite your friends whom you want to work out with. You can add friends directly from the Together tab and if they accept, you should start your activities together, compare scores and add challenges. Not everyone wants to work out alone so this is an easy way to get a workout buddy.

But this update is really more for Galaxy Watch 3 users. They will now be able to access the V02max or maximum oxygen uptake analytics since Samsung was able to get FDA approval for this feature. You will also now be able to see your personalized Sleep Score service which has improved on the sleep analysis features of previous devices. There are several other in-depth metrics that you would need.

While there are a lot of other fitness apps out there to help you with your activity, workout, sleep tracking and other things, if you’re using Samsung devices, then this app will be pretty useful for you. It has a lot of the usual features you’d expect from a health and fitness app but it’s embedded into the whole Samsung ecosystem. The latest update may not be as big as the other updates, but it’s always good to update to the latest version.

The new Samsung Health update, for build number 6.11.1.001 is now rolling out globally but the Google Play Store version seems to be the one they’re prioritizing right now according to SAM Mobile. You can also trigger it from within the app itself if it’s not yet updating automatically.