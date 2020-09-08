Whenever a new device comes out with features that are pretty useful or important, owners of the previous device are always watching for a software or firmware update that will bring the same to them. Samsung is one of the OEMs that is kind enough to still bring new features even to slightly older devices. It looks like owners of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 may soon be receiving an update that may possibly bring some of the features that are carried by the Galaxy Watch 3.

SAM Mobile shares that this is what they’re inferring from the latest version of the update to the Watch Active 2 Plugin app that was recently rolled out in the Google Play Store. Basically, the update is bringing support to Wizen 5.5 which is the same operating system that the current Galaxy Watch 3 is running on. So the probabllity that the older smartwatch will get some of the newest kid on the block is pretty high.

But as to what these features are, there doesn’t seem to be any news about it. Obviously, not all of them will make it to the Watch Active 2 because otherwise, why would you want to buy a newer and more expensive smartwatch when a slightly older one will do. Even the two-year-old original Galaxy Watch may even get some features thrown its way given that Samsung has time and again proven that their after sales support is pretty good.

The Gear S3 and the Gear Sport, both around three years old, previously received things like Bixby, sleeping mode detection and Always On Display changes, etc. These things were first introduced to the then newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 and its predecessors got the features through a software update. Hopefully they will now be the recipient of this possible update with significant improvements.

We’ll find out soon enough what changelog the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will get as the plugin app is already slated for release. Samsung wearable users are assured that they can prolong their devices’ lifespan with updates like these.