If you’ve been waiting for OnePlus to finally roll out Oreo flavors for their new flagship, the OnePlus 5T, we have some good news for you. This isn’t the official stable software rollout, but OnePlus is now letting users jump in on their famed Open Beta program – and it’s Oreo for the OnePlus 5T.

If you’re not familiar with OnePlus’s Open Beta, they streamlined their software releases into to streams beginning last year – the official stable release, and the open beta. The Open Beta stream is usually ahead on new features and tweaks, but since it is still in beta, users need to expect that there will be bugs and minor issues. The Open Beta program for the OnePlus 5T now officially begins, and you need to flash the beta software, wiping out your old software. Follow the full instructions for flashing here, and users that jump on the Open Beta program can expect OTA updates to follow.

The Open Beta for the older OnePlus 5 started ahead of the 5T, and its newest update now brings the software to Open Beta 3. Along with this new update comes a new feature which they call “Face Unlock”. You don’t have to be a genius to figure out what this does. Time will tell if OnePlus will bring this feature over to the stable version.

Lastly, last year’s flagship duo – the OnePlus 3 and 3T – will be receiving the OxygenOS 5.0.1 OTA update, which mostly will bring the December Android security patches to the smartphones. The update will also contain bug fixes and stability improvements, with some minor new features.