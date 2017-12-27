OnePlus hasn’t forgotten about the OnePlus 5 even if the OnePlus 5T is already out. Well, the Chinese OEM is phasing out the phone but software updates will still be available in the future. The Oreo-based beta development started last November soon after OxygenOS Beta for OnePlus 3 and 3T was released. The company has just rolled out OxygenOS 5.0 as per an official announcement on a OnePlus forum.

The release is incremental but the first Android O OTA update is now ready to upgrade your OnePlus 5 to Android 8.0 Oreo. This one includes the optimized launcher, Shot on OnePlus feature, new Camera UI, photo quality enhancements, Portrait Mode beauty effect, Places tab on Gallery, history feature on Calculator, Clock’s alarm calendar, plus more System improvements with the new Parallel Apps, new design for Quick Settings and Lift up display, Wi-Fi and Battery Saver optimizations, Adaptive model screen calibration, and last but not the least, the December Android security patch.

The Face Unlock feature isn’t included in this update but Carl Pei, OnePlus founder, said it will come to the OnePlus 5 as requested by many fans. This version is still in beta so there may still be a number of kinks and issues. If you download this update, feel free to share your feedback with the OnePlus team as your words will help the company in making sure the OnePlus 5 and other devices are up to date.

Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! 🎅🎄🎁 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017

SOURCE: OnePlus, Carl Pei