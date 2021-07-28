We’ve only been waiting for the new OPPO Watch 2 ever since we learned about it back in May. The smartwatch was said to run on Snapdragon Wear 4100 and the new Wear OS. Just a couple of days ago, it was leaked ahead of official launch. The new wearable device is now official. It is powered by the mentioned mobile processor and boasts up to 16 days of battery. You can choose between the 42mm or 46mm size variant. It also comes with LTE connectivity with the optional eSIM support.

The Oppo Watch 2 follows the Oppo Watch from last year. It runs on ColorOS Watch 2.0 which is based on Android. That’s contrary to what we mentioned earlier that it would run on WearOS.

The smartwatch comes with a decent 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 372 x 430 pixel resolution. The 46mm version model has a bigger 1.91-inch AMOLED screen with 402 x 476 resolution. Both screens come with 326ppi, 3D glass protection, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Watch 2 also uses a custom Apollo 4s co-processor plus 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Battery capacities are 360mAh and 510mAh, respectively.

The smaller one can last up to 10 days while the bigger model can go up to 16 days on a single charge. The Watch VOOC fast charging technology can give you extra one hour of usage after a 10-minute charge.

Let’s talk dimensions. The 46mm OPPO Watch 2 weighs 35 grams and measures 46.37×38.51×11.55mm. The 42mm version is 31 grams and measures 42.78×36.79×11.40mm. Expect the watch to come with 5ATM (50 metres) water resistance so it’s safe to use around water.

Special features include SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and more than 100 sports modes. It also features stress monitoring, snoring risk assessment, and sleep analysis.

Pricing of the OPPO Watch 2 starts at CNY 1,299 ($200) for the 42mm WiFi version. The 42mm model with eSIM support CNY 1,499 ($230). The 46mm version is pricier at CNY 1,999 ($308).