We’re just a day away from the official launch of the Oppo Watch 2 but of course, we can’t help but watch out for leaks and rumors about it. A reliable tipster has tweeted out some of the supposed photos of the upcoming smartwatch and reveals some of the expected specs. There isn’t really anything surprising about this reveal though and we still have not much official information about the wearable. But with the expected launch on July 27, we don’t have to wait long.

Noted leakster Evan Blass posted four images of the Oppo Watch 2 on Twitter. What the photos show is that we’re getting calling support as well as built-in GPS. One shot shows an incoming call with the answer or reject options while another shows directions on a map which hints at the smartwatch having a GPS so you don’t need to open your smartphone when trying to find a place while walking.

OPPO Watch 2 pic.twitter.com/hWr84bvCMG — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 24, 2021

But those aren’t really surprising details though since its predecessor, the first generation Oppo Watch has those specs. The previous smartwatch also had eSIM support but only in China. The leaked photos don’t seem to indicate if this one will have it as well but that will probably be the case. What would be interesting though is if eSIM support will actually be available in other countries.

Previous leaks have indicated that the Oppo Watch 2 will have an Apollo 4s chip while some say it will also have Snapdragon Wear 4100. It will also supposedly have 16GB storage, LTE support, gaming mode, camera control for your connected smartphone, a new Oppo Relax app, as well as stress detection. The wearable will run Color OS and have a Real Time Operating System to extend battery life, as per GSM Arena.

The Oppo Watch 2 will be launched on July 27 and will come in 42mm and 46mm sizes plus multiple colors, supposedly. We don’t know yet the SRP so we’ll just have to wait for the official announcement.