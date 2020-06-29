OPPO launched its smartwatch back in China earlier this year and some have remarked that it looks very much like an Apple Watch. If you don’t live in China but you’re curious about it and may even consider owning one, we might soon see this wearable in the U.S. It seems like they’re trying to get FCC accreditation to be able to sell it in the U.S. maybe to go along with a Europe release in the later part of the year.

Live images of the OPPO Watch have shown up on the Internet, thanks to their FCC application. Model number OW19W12 looks a lot like the watch that they launched in China not to mention the similarly sounding Apple Watch as well. The description also says that it will be sold on Amazon but the link leads to an Amazon.com search but of course nothing’s there just yet so it may just be a test link.

Based on the images, there are two sizes available, a 41mm and a 46mm, but it’s the latter that is shown in the leaked photos. We also see the wrist strap and the charging cable, although that doesn’t necessarily tell us much about the device. But it will probably be similar or the same to the OPPO Watch that was released in China March 2020 so we can look to those specs to see what to expect from the possible U.S version.

GSM Arena shares that the OPPO Watch has a 1.9-inch display with the glass curves at the sides. It is powered by the Snapdragon 2500 Wear platform with 8GB ROM. It also has a customizable OS and has cellular connectivity through an eSIM. The question now would be which U.S. carrier would support this which will probably be critical to its success.

Will the fact that its almost similar look to the Apple Watch help or hurt it? Well if you didn’t want to get into the whole iOS ecosystem but kinda liked its design, then this could probably be a compromise. Let’s wait for official announcements from OPPO and its possible carrier partner or partners.