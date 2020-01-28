OPPO is one of the fastest rising Chinese mobile OEMs today. It’s not yet number one but the company has the potential to really make it big in the business. It teams up with other big mobile phone makers like Vivo and Xiaomi for new technologies. OPPO is also known for being one of the firsts to adapt and implement newer tech like an under-screen camera, 20x Hybrid Zoom, and a 64MP camera system even before other brands did the same.

OPPO is known for powerful yet affordable smartphones but it has not really ventured into other mobile businesses like wearables. It’s not too late and there are more things to be done. OPPO is expected to introduce its first-ever smartwatch in 2020, specifically, sometime in Q1.

An OPPO smartwatch is something to look forward to. We’re interested to know how the company will make it different and better from other wearables already available in the market. So far, we know it will not be round. It will come with a square/rectangular dial.

The OPPO watch may be shaped something like the Xiaomi MI Watch which means it may be mistaken for an Apple Watch. Then again the shape isn’t as important as the features although an OPPO executive, Vice President Brian Shen, previously said a round smartwatch looks better because it looks more like a traditional wristwatch.

Not many details have been made known about the upcoming OPPO smartwatch but it may arrive with ECG or EKG function. Not many brands have utilized the said feature but OPPO can grab the opportunity to be ahead of the competition and join the likes of the Apple Watch Series 5, Amazfit Verge, Withings Move ECG, and the Samsung Galaxy Active 2.

An ECG function on a smartwatch will be very useful because it can easily test abnormalities or irregular rhythm of the heart. Heart rate sensing may also be useful but it’s not enough. The official launch date is unknown but expecting something new from OPPO until the end of March.