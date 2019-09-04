As we wait for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to start shipping, one piece of news that we’re hearing, or rather, seeing, is that it might come out in the UK first ahead of other markets. That’s because the details on its UK portal shows that it will start by September 20 while other markets have indicated that their smartwatches will come out by September 23. If you live in the UK you can actually start pre-ordering the device and even get a free bonus accessory.

According to SAM Mobile, If you pre-order the Galaxy Watch Active 2 before September 19, you’ll actually get a free Wireless Charger Duo. The device can juice up a smartphone and a smartwatch at the same time. And it’s priced at £90 so that’s a pretty good bonus to have aside from the actual smartwatch itself. Whether you’re ordering the 40mm or the 44mm variant, or regardless of the color or materials, you will get that wireless charger duo if you pre-order before the deadline.

But in case you still haven’t decided whether or not to get the Galaxy Watch Active 2, let us refresh your memory. It’s a device with a focus on personalised wellness and health tracking. It has a curved Super AMOLED screen and has a digital signature rotating bezel. It’s running on One UI and can help you track and give you insights on various things like sleep, diet, mental health, exercise, etc. It can also track more than 39 kinds of workouts including walking, running, cycling, rowing machine, etc.

As mentioned earlier, there are two sizes for the smartwatch: 40mm and 44mm. There are two kinds of styles as well, a premium solid stainless steel with a leather strap and lightweight aluminum with a casual Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Band. There are also various other watch straps and watch face options that you can choose from. Price starts at £269 and go as high as the £419.

Note that the shipping date of September 20 seems to be only for the LTE variant. The Bluetooth only version has a “Get Stock Alert” button even if the pre-order freebie is still applicable if you buy before September 19. They haven’t announced yet the dates for other countries but we do know that in the US, it will be September 23.