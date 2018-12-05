Looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch that will not require you to break a bank? If you’re okay with trying out new brands, Chinese OEM Huami (which makes the Mi Band fitness trackers for Xiaomi) is bringing their Amazfit Verge, which they’re branding as a “futuristic” smartwatch, is now available for pre-order in the US. At just $159, it’s a pretty affordable device considering that you can use it even without your smartphone and that it also functions as a more than decent fitness wearable device.

The Verge has a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. It is powered by a dual-core processor and has 512MB of RAM. You can get around 5 days of battery life, depending of course on how much you use it. It has IP68 water and dust resistance and has various sensors common to fitness devices including a heart rate sensor and other fitness must-haves like timer, stopwatch, compass, etc.

Since it focuses on fitness, it is able to identify 11 different activities including running, walking, climbing, cycling, tennis, etc. It also has GPS + GLONASS so it can track your workouts even if you don’t bring your smartphone with you. It also has NFC for mobile payments but since it won’t run on Wear OS (it has a custom OS), then it actually might not work with Google Pay.

Huami is not a newcomer in the wearable markets. They have in fact been manufacturing the Mi Band fitness trackers of Xiaomi. But they have recently branched out into selling their products directly to customers by creating the Amazfit line, starting with their $79 Bip released earlier this year.

The Amazfit Verge is now available for pre-order on Amazfit.com and is priced at just $159. Shipping starts by December 18 so hopefully, you get it before or by Christmas if you’re planning to give it as a gift.

SOURCE: Huami