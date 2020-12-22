Less than a couple of weeks ago, the OPPO Reno 5 5G and OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G were officially announced. The 5G smartphones will be joined by another variant: the OPPO Reno5 Pro+. The new phone will be announced in China this coming December 24. We also mentioned this model before and it’ s almost here just before 2020 ends. This will probably remind you of the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro+ when it comes to the naming convention. You see, the Pro in the name already shows power. Adding a + makes it even more powerful.

A poster for the official launch has been sighted on Weibo. It says the phone will come with a Sony IMX766 lens which means it will be another powerful camera smartphone. It will also run on Snapdragon 865 mobile processor. This one also offers 65W fast charging.

Looking at the image, we see an OPPO Reno5 Pro Plus with a textured finish. There is a quad rear camera system with an LED flash plus two sensors. The camera module protrudes so there is a camera bump.

As we mentioned earlier, the OPPO Reno5 Pro Plus will come equipped with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The cameras will be 50 megapixels, 16MP ultra-wide, 13MP telephoto, and a 2MP macro shooter. It will be powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging tech.

Definitely, this one will also offer 5G connectivity just like the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 5 5G. Even before the official launch, those two were also listed on a Chinese e-retailer’s website. Some details were also leaked in full even earlier. We’re still waiting for the Lamborghini variants so let’s wait and see.