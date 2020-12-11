New OPPO Reno phones are ready. It seems just like yesterday when the OPPO Reno sub-brand was first introduced. It’s only almost two years old but the company has been pushing limits when it comes to mid-rangers with almost premium specs. After the OPPO Reno 4 Pro, there is the OPPO Reno 5 series to look forward too. We started with the specs and details being leaked in full. And then an OPPO Reno phone with 15x hybrid zoom and pop-up selfie camera was rendered.

Today, OPPO has introduced the new Reno5 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G. Believe it or not, there is also the Oppo Reno5 Pro+. There are three OPPO Reno 5 variants.

The regular OPPO Reno 5 already comes with 5G connectivity. It boasts a 90Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. Pricing is set at only CNY 2,699 which is about $412.

The OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G starts at CNY 3,399 ($519). That is for the 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage. The higher-end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage costs CNY 3,799 ($580). The phones will be sold in China starting next week, December 18.

Now, let’s take a look at the specs. The Oppo Reno 5 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU, and a 4350mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge support. When it comes to imaging, expect these cams to work: 64MP primary lens with f/1.7 aperture + 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV + 2MP macro lens. There is also a 2MP mono portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels.

The OPPO Reno 5 Pro comes equipped with a slightly larger screen–6.55-inch Full HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate. It only runs on MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. It is powered by Android 11. The camera system is comprised of the following: 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide lens+ 2MP macro lens + 2MP mono portrait lens.The 32MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture is also present, as well as, the same 4350mAh battery.

OPPO is also set to introduce the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G on December 24. It will be a bigger version with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400p and a more advanced Snapdragon 865 chipset. The cameras seem to be more advanced also with the Sony IMX766 sensor with 50 megapixels + 16MP ultrawide + 13MP telephoto + 2MP macro shooter. The phone will run on a bigger 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.