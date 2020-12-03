The OPPO Reno 5 has been leaked in full last month. Some people called it OPPO Reno 5G and was said to come with Lamborghini variants. It was earlier rendered with 15x hybrid zoom and a pop-up selfie camera. We’re looking forward to a 5G variant which we’re assuming will be called the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. The phone has surfaced on JD.com. It looks very ready for market release with its almost premium specs and features. The official announcement by OPPO is said to be next week, December 10.

The phone is listed on JD.com with some premium specs: 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 65W super flash charging, and quad cameras headlined by a 64MP shooter. It’s not yet certain yet but the Oppo Reno 5 series may come in three models: the regular OPPO Reno 5, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, and the ultimate Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Plus 5G.

Both the Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G may be available in two RAM and storage configurations–8GB RAM with 128GB and 12GB RAM with 256GB. When it comes to colors, we can expect Moonlit Night, Aurora Blue, and a Galaxy color which is a pinkish blue gradient.

All three variants may come with 5G connectivity. No word on pricing and exactly availability but we’e assuming the smartphones will be out in the Chinese market just before the year ends.

The Oppo Reno 5 may run on a Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. The Pro variants may be powered by a better processor. Expect a 6.43-inch Full-HD screen and 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pro variant may have a 6.55-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The Pro Plus model could have the same 6.55-inch screen but with a more powerful Snapdragon 865 processor.