The Oppo Reno sub-brand was made known to us the other day. The first OPPO Reno device hasn’t been formalized yet but we’ve been seeing images surfacing online. It is assumed the first Oppo Reno smartphone will have the 10x zoom camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4065mAh battery with fast-charging technology. Sample photos captured by the camera of the yet-to-be-unveiled device have been posted, giving us an idea of how powerful the phone will be, at least, in the imaging department.

Information from different sources is popping up. Most notable is a recent post on Weibo that tells of the camera specs. The Oppo phone is said to have 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and dual f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture, 120° FoV ultra-wide camera, and 10x zoom lens.

The Oppo Reno phone is said to be more like the OPPO R17 Pro. The device will run on the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB or 10GB RAM, 256GB onboard UFS 2.1 storage, 4065mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC 4.0 charging tech.

Check out the OPPO Reno phone sample pictures:

The specs are powerful enough but a more powerful variant may be available. There’s a rumor about an Oppo Reno 5G that will obviously support 5G, have a 5000mAh battery, 12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon X50 modem.

Aside from the Oppo Reno 5G, an Oppo Reno Lamborghini may be introduced as well with 512GB UFS 3.0 storage, and the same 12GB of RAM and 5000mAh batt.

VIA: GSMArena