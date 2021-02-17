OPPO has been working on a number of unconventional designs. Most of them may not be available commercially but it’s interesting to see what OPPO designers have in mind. There was the plan for a pop-up camera that can shoot in both directions as shared earlier this month. There’s also the Oppo x Tom Ford slider smartphone as shown by some leaked renders. We also won’t forget that OPPO phone with detachable camera module and the OPPO X 2021 rollable smartphone.

The last phone from OPPO that was launched was the OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G smartphone. There’s the upcoming OPPO Find X3 series that will include the OPPO Find X3 Lite, OPPO Find X3 Neo, and the OPPO Find X3 Pro.

In the near future, we may see another interesting design from OPPO like this one with a slider selfie camera. We’re not even sure about what to call the front-facing camera but the images shown here show a movable selfie camera.

There isn’t really a notch nor a cutout–just a long open part that has something that slides. This mysterious OPPO phone was sighted on a patent that was filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The camera system is still placed on the top bezel area which is the best location for selfie shooters.

OPPO Reno with Moveable Selfie Camera Concept

The idea is that with a sliding the camera, the phone owner can also adjust the composition. This also allows you to capture selfies from different angles. Perhaps you don’t even have to move your face for different shots as the phone can do the work for you.

Note that this is only a concept. OPPO is known for introducing concept designs but not really bringing them to production like the OPPO X 2021 rollable phone. For now, we’re looking forward to OPPO Find X3 series phones that are said to come with more advanced camera features.