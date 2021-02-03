The OPPO Find X3 is said to be launching with an impossible curve and a quad-camera hump. It will also get a 10-bit color gamut for stunning visuals. The OPPO Find X series has always been about taking the smartphone technology right to the edge. OPPO continues to do so by improving on its phones. The next from the company will be the Find X3 Pro. It’s currently known as “Fussi” and is expected to be announced in the market anytime soon.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will be the brand’s new premium phone offering. It will be camera-centric and may even rival other flagships without a really high price. Some renders have been shown off already but here is another set.

OPPO’s upcoming Find X3 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 888 processor. Its camera module is unique with its crater design. The specs and features will be more advanced as described. It will come with 5G connectivity.

OPPO Find X3 Pro Camera Specs

When it comes to imaging, there will be two 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors apart from the primary and ultra-wide cameras. One camera will be 3MP macro lens with 25x zoom. It’s like having an on-device microscope. The fourth camera will be 13MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom–same one used on the regular OPPO Find X2.

The OPPO Find X3 series may include three devices: the Find X3 Lite, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Pro. They will be announced next month. Expect more details will be leaked before the official launch.