OPPO has finally showed off its OPPO X 2021 rollable concept smartphone. A hands-on tour video is up on YouTube and is ready to make an impression. Watching the tour has already wowed us. The phone is real after all. It is almost ready for commercial use but we have yet to see how durable it is and how it will fare in real life. OPPO is saying the truth when it said the concept design is in the works. We’re not just seeing renders but an actual phone.

It looks like a real smartphone but it is still a prototype. It’s working so the possibility of the dream becoming a reality is high. The OPPO X1 2021 rollable phone shows a display that extends. The Chinese OEM has been teasing us this rollable/retractable display and it’s here.

OPPO has presented a device that turns from a wide phone into a tablet. The screen may be narrow but it definitely extends. There is some kind of “magic” there but we think it is possible.

The prototype was shown off during the company’s OPPO INNO DAY 2021 online event. The rolling mechanism works with a simply sliding a finger on one side of the design. They may be those that will say this is fake by we will just have to wait for OPPO to make another grand reveal.

Watch the hands-on tour below:

Apart from the OPPO X 2021, OPPO has also introduced other projects like a new pair of AR glasses and the Ultra Wideband. OPPO needs to produce this concept phone and it seems the company is very confident this time.