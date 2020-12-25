OPPO has finally announced a new Reno phone: the OPPO Reno5 Pro+. This one also offers 5G connectivity as the other Reno5 variants—OPPO Reno 5 5G and the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G. Don’t be confused as these three are different in some ways. The latest addition is the ultimate variant. As if the Pro in the name isn’t enough, the Chinese OEM still added the + to show that the phone is more advanced compared to the first two.

The Oppo Reno5 Pro+ still runs on Snapdragon 865 and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It boasts a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. Touch sampling rate is very high at 180Hz while it can reach up to 1100 nits of brightness as described.

The phone is also equipped with a 4500mAh battery with Oppo SuperVOOC 2.0 65W charging technology. It supports reverse wired charging as well so you can juice up other smaller devices. Other specs and features include stereo loudspeakers with Dolby Atmos audio, under-display fingerprint reader, color spectrum sensor, and premium glass and aluminum build.

Storage capacity is either 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1). There won’t be any microSD card slot but the choices may be enough. When it comes to the camera department, OPPO takes pride in the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor as the main camera. The sensor comes with f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS and is then joined by a 13MP telephoto with f/2.4 aperture, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shoot, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G Details

The Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G will be available in China on January 22, 2021. Pre-order will commence on January 18. When it comes to pricing, the 8GB RAM with 128GB memory will be CNY 3,999 ($613). The 128GB RAM + 256GB model will be CNY 4,499 ($690). The phone will be out in Blue, Black, plus a special edition designed by artist Joshua Vides.