Many people know OPPO has its own fast charging solution. It’s called the VOOC which we first learned about over five years ago. New VOOC Flash Charge solutions were introduced in 2019 and the Chinese OEM continues to implement the technology on its smartphones. It’s getting commendations in reviews from users. A while ago, we told you about the new wireless charging technology being demoed. In the coming weeks or months, OPPO’s fast charging tech may be used by other brands.

OPPO has recently teamed up with several industry leaders. NXP Semiconductors, Anker, and FAW-Volkswagen will take advantage of OPPO’s solutions when it comes to charging devices whether in cars, homes, or outdoors. These partners will us OPPO’s technical designs related to flash charging.

With this move, more consumers will be able to benefit from OPPO’s flash charging technology. It’s no longer limited to flash charging at home as you can soon use them in other places and with more devices.

At this week’s Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWCS), OPPO is demonstrating the VOOC flash charging in action apart from wireless charging. OPPO’s Senior Director of Intellectual Property Adler Feng proudly said: “The Flash Initiative reflects OPPO’s belief in human-centric technologies that make a difference in people’s everyday lives.”

OPPO Flash Charging Solutions

The new partners won’t just easily implement the technology. There still needs to be certification. China Telecommunication Technology Laboratory (CTTL) will do it. It will test and certify the products that will use VOOC flash charging technology.

Certifications means safety standards for fast charging technology are met. CTTL has actually given a five-star rating to OPPO for the VOOC Flash Charging so you know it’s more than okay.

A technical paper has also been prepared by CTTL and OPPO that contains information about flash charging technology. It will be published soon after the MWC Shanghai is over. The document aims to educate consumers about device and consumer safety involving the charging solution.