Wireless charging isn’t exactly a new technology but it’s fairly in its early stages. Several OEMs have introduced their own versions and are already implementing them. Most improvements have something to do with speed and wattage. Just recently, we learned about Xiaomi’s and Motorola’s versions. The Motorola air wireless charging technology was demoed on video. Xiaomi also introduced an 80W fast wireless charging technology last year and recently, the Xiaomi Mi Air Charge Technology with 5W remote charging. More related tech and solutions will be unveiled but for now, here’s what OPPO has in store for us.

OPPO has shared a demo video of its new wireless charging technology. OPPO’s air charging is a new form of wireless charging. It allows mobile users and consumers to charge electric devices remotely.

The video below shows what appears to be a rollable phone. We know OPPO has the OPPO X 2021 rollable smartphone which we believe won’t be commercialized. OPPO has its new wireless charging or over-the-air technology which is being demoed with a rollable phone.

Previously, you can’t use phone while wireless charging. That may change now with the idea of no-contact wireless charging. This isn’t final and official yet but we like the idea.

The charger here appears to come with a thick surface. It’s a regular wireless charger that connects to the device but with a shorter distance only. We’re guessing wireless charging will be possible even when you use the phone but only at that distance.

OPPO has not provided full details. The MWC Shanghai is happening this week and we can expect the Chinese OEM to make an announcement and demonstration. The OPPO rollable phone may not be available in the market but the new wireless charging technology may be ready for regular OPPO smartphones.