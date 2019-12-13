OPPO is one of those more prolific OEMs today. It’s not yet number one in China but it is certainly one of the more popular brands. It is known for coming up with more innovative designs and technology. Some of the latest OPPO phones we’ve featured are the OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G that will launch the day after Christmas, the Realme X50 as OPPO’s first 5G phone, and the OPPO Realme X2 Pro and the Realme 5S in India.

This week, we’re learning about the next-gen OPPO Find X model. This particular series is memorable ever since its launch over a year ago. It was announced and ready to take smartphone technology right to the edge. The first-gen phone boasted a hidden selfie camera. We saw a durability test. Unfortunately, the phone didn’t hold up the screen. It made it to JerryRigEverything’s Wall of Shame but OPPO is determined to make improvements.

Our last mention about the Find X line was that the next model would come with a waterfall screen. The OPPO Find X was one of the first phones to come with a pop-up camera. A next-gen is in the works already and it will come with a new innovative camera.

OPPO teamed up with Sony for the next camera. It is said to have phase-detection autofocus to be used across all pixels. Sony has always been an expert in imaging. For the OPPO Find X2, it will be based on the 2×2 On-Chip Lens or OCL solution. To give you an idea, it uses a condenser lens or on-chip lens apart from 2×2 neighboring pixels. It enables more sensitive AF plus better low-light performance. Sony’s 2×2 OCL sensor allows pixels to be used for phase detection and imaging. The effect is the sensor works as a total PDAF area.

The Find X2 will be OPPO’s next flagship phone. We can expect it early in 2020 with the latest technologies and imaging innovations. Let’s wait and see.