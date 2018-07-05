Teardowns tell us a lot about a device. The details we gather aren’t the kind we normally see or learn from the OEMs or mobile carriers. There are bits we only know as soon as the insides are exposed. Apart from IFIXIT, MyFixGuide also does teardown treatments. The last one we featured was the Vivo NEX teardown where we uncovered its secrets. That one was memorable because we got to learn about how the pop-up selfie or floating camera was implemented.

We haven’t featured the OPPO Find X much but we know the Chinese OEM is taking smartphone technology right to the edge with the hidden slide-up mechanism. It’s as innovative as the VIVO NEX, making us think this will be a new trend.

The hidden selfie cam is just one of the many important features of the Find X. The phone also features the OPPO Facekey 3D facial recognition, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, AIE technology, and VOOC charging.

MyFixGuide has taken the challenge to pry open the OPPO Find X and finds a number of interesting things. First, remove the SIM card tray from the bottom of the device by using a clip and some heat. The latter melts the glue so the back cover is removed easily.

The phone offers impressive dustproof and waterproof performance. As with most smartphones, this one employs a three-step design. The cover plate shows it can be embedded at the bottom. We easily see the 3730mAh battery that can be charged via VOOC tech. It’s small in form maybe that’s why the components inside are not too cramped.

Further inside, you see the inner side tracks with a cushion layer. We’re thinking it’s what decreases friction when the phone is dropped on the floor. Some more foam can be seen on the back, believed to protect connectors, cable, and the motherboard. It’s actually not easy to open and disassemble. There are over three dozens of screws inside which means it’s solidly built, therefore, difficult to repair.

When it comes to the hidden camera, it is found in a dual-track periscope structure where you see the dot projector, front camera, proximity sensor, earphone, an infrared sensor, and infrared LED.

VIA: MyFixGuide