The OPPO Find X2 has yet to be unveiled but we’ve been hearing a lot of information about it. Teasers have surfaced online as early as December last year, saying the smartphone would have an advanced camera with focus on pixels. More images have appeared which meant the OPPO Find X2 may roll out soon. The device has been confirmed for launch sometime this March and is coming with QHD 120Hz screen. We were expecting it to arrive during the MWC 2020 Barcelona but the event has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since MWC was canceled, the OPPO Find X2‘s launch was postponed. Live images have appeared recently on Twitter. The phone is said to be the OPPO Find X2 according to Sven (@Mutz1337)

No other details have been provided but so far, we know about its design, specs, and features. We can expect a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K Resolution display, 240Hz Sampling rate, DR up to 1200nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3, and SDR to HDR conversion. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. When it comes to imaging, there might be the All Pixel omni-directional PDAF technology. The battery is also said to come with 65W SuperVOOC charging tech.

The OPPO Find X2’s launch is only one of the many mobile phone-related announcements we’ve been anticipating since the MWC was canceled. We’ve seen the Realme X50 Pro already.

Will the OPPO Find X2 be the Chinese OEM’s next best-selling smartphone? We’ll see if it can beat the sales of the OPPO A5s, OPPO A5, and OPPO A9. The three hit the best-selling phones of Q3 2019 recently so we know OPPO phones are good.