The OPPO Find X2 has been mentioned previously already but we can expect this Android phone to launch at the Mobile World Congress happening in Barcelona, Spain later this month. The Chinese mobile OEM is not canceling its participation at the MWC 2020, unlike LG. We’ve been looking forward to this device because of its advanced camera with a focus on pixels. The OPPO phone was also teased last month and now we’ve got information about its processor and image sensor.

OPPO’s Find X2 is said to run on the latest Snapdragon 865 by Qualcomm. It will also take advantage of Sony’s latest image sensor with its ‘All Pixel omni-directional PDAF’ technology. We’ll finally and officially get to see the new phone on February 22 as per OPPO.

When it comes to the Find X2, not many details have been shared but it has recently dropped by the NBTC. A Pro variant may also be available. The device is also believed to come with 65-watt SuperVOOC charging tech and a 120Hz 1440p AMOLED panel.

The All Pixel omni-directional PDAF tech by Sony is expected to enhance the focus of the camera as made possible by a microlens structure. OPPO brings Pixelworks display technology so mobile performance can be better. There’s also the Iris 5 Visual improving video playback even in higher refresh rates. This part is made possible by MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor will be implemented on the OPPO Find X2. This makes the OPPO phone as one of the first devices to use it. It may possibly join the shortlist that includes the Nokia 9.2 and Xiaomi Mi 10.