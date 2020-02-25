Before the year 2020 ended, we shared with you that the Realme X50 would be coming with Snapdragon 765G. It was believed to be OPPO’s first 5G smartphone ever. The day has come as OPPO officially released the phone in India. It is now considered as India’s first 5G phone. It is a mid-range device with almost premium specs like a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, powerful cameras, and fast charging tech. The phone is now listed on Flipkart but no word on exact market release.

The first 5G smartphone to be released in India runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and not 765G as earlier mentioned. The SD 865 makes it a premium flagship phone but sans the high price tag. It costs ₹37,999 which is around $528. That is still affordable compared to phones in the same category as Samsung or Huawei.

The Realme X50 Pro joins the shortlist of devices with a 90Hz display. It makes use of Super AMOLED plus a 64MP quad-camera with 20x zoom and a 32MP dual selfie camera setup. All in all, there are six cameras.

This 5G phone promises 5G fast mobile experience with download speed 10x fast than what 4G can office. Think one HD movie in about ten seconds–that fast. The 7nm octa-core chipset can hit up to 2.84 GHz.

Screen size is 6.44-inches with 1080 x 2400 Pixel resolution. When it comes to imaging, the four rear shooters are as follows: 64MP main, 8MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and 2MP Mono.

The phone’s battery supports 65W Super Dart charge. You can choose from the 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, or 12GB variant with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage. The ₹37,999 starting price is followed by ₹39,999 ($556) and ₹44,999 ($626) for the 8GB RAM/128GB and 12GB/256GB versions also on Flipkart.