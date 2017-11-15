The OPPO F3 Plus was earlier leaked and teased as an ultimate selfie phone. It was announced in India as a Selfie Expert, together with the OPPO F3, and now it’s getting an even better variant. From the original 4GB RAM, a version with 6GB RAM is now available on Flipkart. It will be ready in India with a ₹22,990 price tag ($351).

Nothing has changed on the design and the specs except for the larger screen, RAM, better cameras, and bigger battery. To review, the phone comes equipped with a 6 inch Full HD Display IPS TFT screen, Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, Mediatek MT6750T processor, 4000mAh non-removable battery, 64GB expandable storage (256GB max), 16MP rear camera, and 16MP and 8MP dual front-facing cameras. There’s also the standard WiFi, 4G/LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow on top of ColorOS 3.0.

The device was actually announced back in March but it was only made available in India last quarter. There’s no mention yet if other markets will receive the phone but those in India will be happy to know the 6GB RAM variant is coming soon. Note that Oppo also introduced an Oppo F3 Lite aka Oppo A57 in Vietnman.

SOURCE: Flipkart