The OPPO F3 was launched as a Selfie Expert with Dual Selfie Camera back in May. Its dual front camera is the ultimate selfie phone. It actually followed the F3 Plus announced in India earlier. Both phones are doing well and now it’s time for it to have a Lite variant. The Chinese OEM has just announced the OPPO F3 Lite in Vietnam aka the Oppo A57. The phone is priced 5,490,000 VND which is about $242.

The phone comes equipped with a 5.2-inch display screen, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection, 32GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, 13MP rear camera (f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, LED Flash, PDAF), 16MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording (f/2.0 aperture), microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB, Dual SIM, Fingerprint sensor, 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, Adreno 505 GPU, and a 2900mAh battery.

The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow on top of Color UI 3.0. As for connectivity, there’s WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.1. This smartphone is now up for purchase in Vietnam. There is no mention if and when it will be available in other countries or regions but we’re guessing it will be released in China and India as well.

SOURCE: OPPO