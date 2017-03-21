OPPO is set to unveil a new smartphone this coming March 23, Thursday. We saved the date as early as two weeks ago. It was already confirmed the device will have a dual selfie camera, making it the ultimate selfie smartphone. It may be an ideal phone for the narcissists “personal” mobile photographers but it really is one impressive phone for it can be charged fast with the VOOC technology. There’s no mention yet how fast but we’ll know in a couple of days.

The teaser you see above shows us that it will have an upgraded touch screen, F/1.7 Aperture, and the VOOC Flash Charge. We’re also assumming the Selfie Expert will include the Chinese OEM’s latest 5X optical zoom technology it announced in Barcelona last month at the MWC. We’re guessing there will be a new VOOC Flash Charge version that’s why it’s being teased.

So far, here are the specs and features we know the OPPO F3 Plus Selfie Expert will have: dual front-facing cameras (16MP and 8MP), 6.0-inch 1080p screen, Snapdragon 653 processor, 4GB RAM, and VOOC fast charging. Phone is said to only run Android 6.0.1 out of the box.

Check out all three teasers below:

VIA: GSMArena