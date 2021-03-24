Finally and officially, together with the new OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones, the Chinese OEM has announced the OnePlus Watch. It’s the first from the company and we’re excited to know how this will be better or different from other round smartwatches already available in the market. The OnePlus Watch has been a favorite subject the past few weeks. Its official image was revealed before public launch. More details were also being shared. We saw some design sketches and learned there may be two variants.

We knew the OnePlus Watch would be released this year as confirmed by Pete Lau back in December. We were told it wouldn’t run on Wear OS by Google. Today, we’re learning about this wearable device which is part of that “burdenless user experience” promised by OnePlus.

The first global smartwatch from OnePlus boasts a stylish design, smart fitness tracking, seamless connectivity, and long battery life. The round shape gives it a classic watch look and feel. It’s like any traditional round watch but with a number of digital features. It comes with a smooth arc and a refined finish as a result of over 20 treatments. The stainless steel case measures 46mm. There is a 2.5D curved glass.

The OEM offers the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition. It uses a cobalt alloy material that is usually used on luxury timepieces. It’s hypoallergenic, harder, and more corrosion-resistant compared to stainless steel.

The OnePlus Watch’s watch face features a specially-treated sapphire glass. It’s hard with a Mohs rating level of 9. Specs include 4GB of storage, Bluetooth connectivity, and 402 mAh battery. Like any smartwatch, this offers preview for notifications, music playback, capture photos, and make/answer phone calls. It works with most Bluetooth-connected earbuds and can work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV.

The OnePlus Watch‘s battery can last all day with only a five-minute charge. Charge it in 20 minutes and you get up to one week of power. It’s also ideal for health and fitness tracking with the 110+ workout types provided, 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance, metrics (distance/pulse/speed/calories), GPS, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, breathing training, stress detection, sedentary reminders, and rapid heart rate alerts among others.

The OnePlus Watch in Midnight Black is priced at $159. You can buy from OnePlus.com starting April 14.