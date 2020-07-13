The OnePlus Nord phone still remains a mystery to us. We don’t know the final specs of the device. We just know that it’s been sold out on pre-order in Europe. The Chinese OEM has been busy with promotions but little is known about the design and the features. We just know a few things but we have yet to hear any confirmation. We’ve got our first look already and we couldn’t wait for the July 21 launch via an AR keynote event.

Yup. The OnePlus Nord phone is launching in augmented reality via an app. It was also recently spotted on a Romanian e-commerce website with specs.

The latest set of details came from a post on Twitter by none other than Master Leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks). Blass simply shared an image sent to him by another tipster. The image is from a virtual Nord training presentation.

Most of the information confirms the things already shared. The image is blurry which once again baffles us because, in this day and age of advanced camera phones, Mr. Blurrycam still wins.

The image tells us the following specs and features: face recognition, 8-fingerprint on display, 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution, 408ppi, 20:9 Aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass. When it comes to the camera department, there will be dual selfie cameras: 32MP f/2.45 + 8MP wide camera with f/2.45 and OIS.

The rear camera system includes four shooters: 48MP Sony IMX 586, 8MP Ultra-wide, 5MP Depth sensor, and 2MP Macro lens. Other standard features are as follows: Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, CINE Aspect ratio video, WiFi 2×2 MIMO, and Linear Motor Vibration. The battery is 4115mAh with 30T Warp charging.

The phone runs on OxygenOS 10, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 765G 5G, and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. There are three color options: Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash. The phone weighs 185g. We don’t doubt this set of information but we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.