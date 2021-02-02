OnePlus is definitely working on a new OnePlus Nord phone. The new series is the Chinese OEM’s mid-range phone offering that already reached the United States. The first Nord smartphone was launched in July after several weeks of rumors, leaks, and speculations. The first release wasn’t made available in the US but we noted a Nord-branded phone would reach the country. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 were then introduced. We also mentioned a OnePlus Nord SE as the next budget phone.

The OnePlus Nord SE was also revealed as a special edition version with subtle design alteration. In the US, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 are now offered by T-Mobile and Metro.

The midrange category is a thriving business especially during these times. Many people are opting for mid-rangers and affordable smartphones instead of premium devices. OnePlus will continue to serve the market by launching the OnePlus 9 series (with OnePus 9E and 9 Pro), as well as, the inexpensive OnePlus Nord N1 5G.

The OnePlus Nord N1 5G will follow the One Nord N10 5G. Details are scarce but we believe the company will “never settle” when it comes to specs. This means the features will be upgraded although maybe the phone won’t be a big jump.

OnePlus Nord N1 5G arriving next

The OnePlus Nord N1 5G could be announced in October. However, OnePlus could also release a new phone this in July instead. The schedule doesn’t really matter at this point. We’re just happy to know a new Nord is in the works and that the OnePlus 9 series phones will be announced soon.