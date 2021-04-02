OPPO’s Realme sub-brand still has the Realme 8 series making waves in the mid-range category. The Realme 8 is making an impression with its 108MP camera. Today, we’re learning about the new Realme GT Neo which is powered by a Dimensity 1200 processor. It comes in a familiar design–the Realme GT 5G. It’s basically a newer version of the Realme GT with the same cameras, display, and measurements. It comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT Neo’s screen also offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate. There is a punch hole in the upper right corner of the display. It is powered by a Mediatek 6nm Dimensity 1200 processor and 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB RAM. Storage options are 64GB and 128GB UFS 3.1.

When it comes to imaging, there is a 64MP primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and 2MP macro shooter. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels.

You can say this is a gaming phone, thanks to a liquid cooling solution and dual graphite plates. It already runs on Android 11 topped by Realme UI 2.0.

The Realme GT Neo also runs on a 4500 mAh battery but with only 50W charging. A 65W charger will still be part of the package. Color options are as follows: Geek Silver, Hacker Black, and Fantasy Gradient.

Price starts at CNY1799 ($274) for the Realme GT Neo 6GB RAM/128GB model. The 8/128GB model costs CNY1899 ($290). The 12/256GB version is CNY2,399 ($365). The phone will be available this coming April 7 on major Chinese retailers and Realme website.