Finally and officially, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is ready. The Chinese OEM has unveiled the new mid-range Nord phone that comes with 5G connectivity. It’s been a favorite subject here and now we can confirm everything we mentioned about the OnePlus Nord Core Edition. The new unit is now a more streamlined version of last year’s Nord but with better specs and and a more accessible price. OnePlus built the phone on core elements that consumers have grown to love.

OnePlus continues to deliver its “signature fast and smooth performance” with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. As OnePlus’ slimmest phone at only 7.9mm, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G definitely makes an impression. It comes in three colors: Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray.

As promised, OnePlus brings back the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The OEM believes it’s what the consumers want and need from a mid-range device. It’s mid-range alright but it offers 5G, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G mobile processor. It offers advanced AI Engine and 20% improved CPU speeds. Download speed can reach up to 2.95 Gbps on 5G.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display that is great for gaming and watching videos. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 119° ultra-wide angle camera. The selfie shooter is 16 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus. A thirty-minute charge is enough to give you about 70% of battery which can last the whole day. Pre-order in India starts June 11. Pre-order in Europe can be done HERE.