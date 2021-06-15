The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is finally here. It’s now official, coming after the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The latter is now up for pre-order. As for the other Nord device, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G has just been announced for release in North America. This one follows the OnePlus Nord N100 from last year. As with most OnePlus mid-ranges, this Nord delivers an almost premium mobile experience at a more affordable price. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 only reached the US earlier this 2021 but they have been around before that.

OnePlus never settles and so it is quick to come up with new phones. A June 25 release, 11AM ET, has been promised but let us wait and see how this will fare in the market especially now that the competition is getting tighter.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Specs

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G remains affordable even with the almost premium specs. It comes with a 6.49-inch Full HD screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor and a large 5000mAh battery for longer battery life. The 5G connectivity is obviously supported.

OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau proudly said: “OnePlus has never stopped delivering cutting-edge technology that puts our users’ experience at the forefront. Accessibility to premium technology is a part of that philosophy. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G offers an optimum burdenless mobile experience at an even more accessible price point.”

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G comes with 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage is 64GB but is expandable. The phone comes with a triple rear camera system (13MP main) and a 16MP selfie camera. The battery also supports 18W fast charging.

Expect a Blue Quantum OnePlus Nord N200 5G to be released in the US. It will be ready from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile as the exclusive partner. You can also purchase the 5G phone straight from B&H, Amazon, and Best Buy. Price is set at $239.99 (S319.99 CAD).