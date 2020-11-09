After the OxygenOS 11.0.12 update rolled out for the OnePlus 8T a few weeks ago, here is a more stable one for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Yes, the OnePlus 8 series phones are ready to receive the stable update that brings the October 2020 security patches, as well as, Canvas mode. There are more changes and improvements from the previous closed beta and open beta version. The new build delivers the “Canvas” mode without AOD integration, enhancements to adaptive brightness, and some optimizations to the background process management.

The changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 lists a number of important improvements for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. System changes include better stability, the Android Security Patch to 2020.10, and a quick setting with three lines. Optimizations have been made to the following: background process management mechanism, adaptive brightness algorithm, and frame stability algorithm. The changes deliver improved standby-by performance, a more comfortable automatic brightness adjustment, and a smoother mobile experience.

The Ambient display is delivered by the new Canvas feature. This draws a wireframe picture based on a lock screen. Network improvements have been made as well.

The intelligent 5G function is optimized so it can extend battery endurance capacity. The Wi-Fi connection is also made better for Bluetooth connectivity. It also offers reduced transfer delay.

The OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 OTA for the Oneplus 8 Pro and Oneplus 8 is ready. You can also check if its available manually under Settings. As always, release is incremental in key markets like Europe and India.