The OPPO Find X2 series is getting the ColorOS 11 update. The new version is almost ready. We’re looking forward to that FlexDrop multitasking function as shown off in the beta and more. This version is based on Android 11 OS which means it comes with the latest Android features. The official build is ready via a software update. If you own an OPPO Find X2, check under Settings> Software Updates or get the Trial Version. It is ready for key markets such as India, Cambodia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Egypt.

As with most updates, it is highly recommended you backup important data. Data loss may happen if you’re not careful. It’s better to be prepared so do a backup of your phone first.

You may try the Beta version first and then get the official build. Note that the update will be doing a lot of things to your device automatically. It will optimize the phone.

The smartphone being updated to ColorOS 11 will be busy so make sure the phone’s battery is full. It may drain fast so just charge it up again especially after the update is done.

Don’t be surprised but not all apps on your phone will be compatible with Android 11. Some of the mobile apps need to be updated to Android 11. There will be bugs and issues so be patient especially if your OPPO Find X2 lags or crashes down. OPPO will release further updates once a fix is ready.