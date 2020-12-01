The OnePlus 9 series will be introduced next year. We are certain of that as the Chinese OEM lives by its ‘Never Settle’ motto. It does not settle and so with that said, the company may even introduce another variant: a OnePlus 9E. The next-gen OnePlus series may come with the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9E, and the OnePlus 9 Pro. In the coming months, until the official announcement, expect more rumors, leaks, and speculations about the smartphone will surface on the web.

The OnePlus 9 phones are already in the works and will be released a month earlier. It means a March launch instead of the usual April reveal. Image renders surfaced a couple of weeks ago. This early, the OnePlus 9 is said to have been benchmarked and listed with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 875 5G processor.

New OnePlus 9 Pro rendered images showed a different camera layout. Now we’re learning about the possibility of three variants. There’s the regular OnePlus and the Pro variant. An ‘E’ model may be introduced as a new entry.

The OnePlus 9E will be the third mobile device from the flagship series. This is the first time a third variant is mentioned. It’s not yet clear though if this will be lower-specced than the OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro. There is also the possibility that it will be the more affordable version.

OnePlus may be trying to a new strategy. Samsung offers three variants for its Galaxy S series but all are premium flagships. OnePlus has started joining the mid-range category with the Nord line. We’re not sure where the OnePlus E will fit.