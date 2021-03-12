Verizon is on a roll. It’s been working on a number of new services and several enhancements. Just recently, it was noted that Verizon 4G performs better than nationwide 5G in certain locations. It has announced that it is indefinitely postponing 3G network shutdown. 5G connectivity is becoming accessible than ever with more 5G devices being made available at even lower prices. If you may also remember, the Verizon 5G Home Internet Gateway has expanded to more cities since last year.

Verizon wants to up its game. Specifically, the 5G services will be available in more areas and to more devices. It’s mostly accessible in the United States but not many people can take advantage of it simply because there aren’t many 5G devices available yet.

In 2020, more 5G phones have been introduced. This year, even more will be added to the list. You may want to consider upgrading to a 5G phone if you want to be able to use Verizon’s 5G network.

Verizon C-Band 5G

Verizon is planning to use the C-Band 5G. Doing so will increase the speed and coverage in the country. More cities are being given access. Further upgrades will be made by the company in more markets.

Verizon will be all about expansion and upgrades this 2021 and in the next few years. The company aims to offer 60 megahertz of early clearing spectrum. Verizon has its Sub-6 GHz spectrum which is mainly used for one of its latest offerings–the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband.

The company is marketing it as a “Premium Network Access”, promising the fastest mmWave support. It also has its regular Verizon 5G Nationwide network. C-Band 5G will be an improvement with up to 1 Gbps.

Verizon offers the 5G Ultra Wideband access with an $80 monthly fee. The 5G Nationwide plan is $70 per month. There are only a few Verizon C-Band 5G compatible phones like the iPhone, Google Pixel 5, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

In the near future, Verizon will offer new 5G handsets that are C-Band compatible to postpaid consumers. About 20 C-Band compatible devices will be offered this year.