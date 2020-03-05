More details about the OnePlus 8 series are coming. It’s been a few months since the public first saw earlier image renders of the OnePlus phone with a punch-hole display. A prototype unit was even sighted in the wild followed by an illustration of the OnePlus 8 Pro with quad rear cams. OnePlus 8 Lite image renders and a 360-degree video then appeared on the web while the Pro reached Geekbench back in January. It’s only a matter of time before the OnePlus 8 phones are unveiled.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro

So far, we know about the 120Hz OLED screen technology and 120Hz Fluid Display. The 120Hz screen refresh rate is real as demoed earlier. Specs, features, and pricing have been leaked and we’re looking forward to the punch-hole selfie cam, wireless charging, and IP68 rating.

Some features we can confirm include the 120Hz display, 30W wireless charging support, dual-mode 5G support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 6.65-inch AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, 32MP selfie camera, and 4500mAh battery with fast-charging on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The non-Pro variant will have almost the same specs except for the 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 4000mAh battery with 30T Warp charge, and the cameras (48Mp + 16MP + 2MP unit). There will also be three RAM and built-in storage options: 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB UFS 3.0.

OnePlus 8 Lite



The OnePlus 8 Lite model is expected to launch in India. It will only come with a three-rear camera system (48MP + 16MP secondary lens + 12MP unit), 4000mAh batt with 30T Warp fast-charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC, 90Hz refresh rate, a 6.4-inch AMOLED punch-hole display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage.

When it comes to pricing, the OnePlus 8 Lite may cost Rs 37,500 which is around $506. It will be ready in India and other key markets. By that we mean we can expect a global release. No word on the prices of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.