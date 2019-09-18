In a few days, the very aggressive Chinese OEM OnePlus will be launching new products. There will be two OnePlus T variants available–the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The pair will be a follow-up to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro announced earlier this year. The new phones will feature a round camera module as leaked online and rendered several times. Details abound as the company has also been generous in sharing information. The latest of which is from the CEO himself, Pete Lau.

Over Twitter, Lau (@PeteLau) revealed two photos of the next OnePlus smartphone bearing a round camera setup on the rear. He said “No detail is too small to be perfected”. It’s part of the brand’s Never Settle motto as they make sure everything is perfect before release.

The OnePlus 7T hasn’t been launched officially but it’s been revealed on OnePlus forums. The phone boasts a new design with the 4th generation matte-frosted glass as described. It’s made with an exceptional design, comfortable touch and feel, and superior quality and effortless versatility.

Only the rear side was shown off and it looks like the rendered versions. The blue version looks cool to the eyes. Obviously, the camera has been redesigned. It’s no longer in a vertical orientation. It’s not entirely unique because we’ve seen the same on previous Moto Z phones.

The OnePlus CEO also revealed something about the OnePlus TV. That it would offer “faster typing, easier searching, more seamless syncing”. The statement was supported by a GIF that shows the OnePlus TV search interface. This is probably one of the many Android TV optimizations the OnePlus TV team did that make the smart TV really fast and smooth. The Android TV OS version used here is anticipated because it is said to be that good that even Google decided to use the same optimizations.