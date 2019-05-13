Just a day before the official, here we are again listing down all the things we know about the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The 5G connectivity and a special display can be looked forward to. The three camera system has been confirmed while European prices were leaked. As for the OLED display, OnePlus 7 Pro’s was recently named as DisplayMate’s latest winner. Those camera zoom samples shown off proved the phone will make another impression in the mobile industry.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is considered as a premium flagship–a first from OnePlus–so we’re excited to see how the Chinese OEM is making it a premium device. When it comes to pricing, the starting price in Germany will be 699 euros which is roughly $785 in the United States.

Posted below are official photos of the OnePlus 7 Pro in different colors. As we already mentioned, there will be OnePlus 7 Nebula Blue, Almond, and Mirror Gray. The pictures show the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, complete with the pop-up selfie camera.

To review the specs, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes equipped with a 6.67-inch fluid-AMOLED screen, 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, 90 Hertz max refresh rate, rounded back edges, on-screen fingerprint sensor, 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core processor, 6/8/12GB RAM, 12GB onboard UFS 3.0 storage, and NO microSD card slot. Other specs include a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge tech. There is no wireless charging.

OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Gray

When it comes to imaging, the phone boasts Sony IMX586 main sensor with F/1.6 aperture, optical image stabilizer, wide-angle camera with F/2.2 aperture, and 8MP sensor with F/2.4 aperture. The pop-up selfie shooter uses a Sony IMX471 sensor with F/2.0 aperture and 1.0-micrometer edge length.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond

It is no secret OnePlus didn’t apply for any IP rating so don’t expect to see any IP67 or IP68 certification. However, OnePlus is confident the OnePlus 7 Pro is water-resistant.

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue

The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be out in Mirror Gray only. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model will be out in all three colors for 749 euros ($841), Only the 12GB RAM with 256GB variant will be available in Nebula Blue. The price will be 819 euros which is around $920.