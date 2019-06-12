OnePlus has been busy rolling out several OxygenOS updates but major fixes of the new OnePlus 7 series aren’t ready yet. The Chinese OEM is still finalizing them. We’re positive the phantom touch issue will be resolved soon. Most camera fixes came with the recent software update but we think more camera improvements can still be presented especially since the phone can now easily install international firmware. A number of other issues like the noise on calls for some users and the fingerprint scanner being fooled must be solved very soon.

While those fixes and solutions are still under development, OnePlus is rolling out this Almond color edition of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The phone with the elegant golden hue will be available for a limited time only. You can place your order for one now on OnePlus’ official website.

The color options of the OnePlus 7 Pro we’ve seen already include the Mirror Gray and Nebula. The Almond variant joins OnePlus 7 Pro lineup in the market:

• Nebula Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage – $749 or $66/month

• Nebula Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage – $699 or $62/month

• Mirror Gray, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage – $699 or $62/month

• Mirror Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage – $669 or $59/month

• Almond, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage – $699 or $62/month

OnePlus 7 Pro allows you to ‘Go Beyond Speed’. Our recent hands-on experience reveals the premium specs: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, QHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 16MP f/2.0 pop-up selfie camera, triple rear camera system (48MP with OIS + 8MP f/2.4 telephoto LENS + 6 megapixel f/2.2 117-degree ultra-wide-angle), and a 4000 mAh battery.

We’ve seen much of the OnePlus 7 Pro including that Durability Test. We noted how the OnePlus 7 8GB RAM and 256GB phone is more affordable than the OnePlus 6T so it’s a smarter choice.

The device’s score on DxOMark is impressive but unfortunately, not many people are happy with the image samples. The OnePlus 7 Pro uses a record-setting OLED Display but it’s not easily repairable as per a recent teardown.