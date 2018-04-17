The OnePlus 6 won’t be unveiled until the month of June. Before the official announcement happens, expect rumors and leaks to be revealed. We’re actually learning more each day because one can’t really keep a secret in the mobile industry. Last week, protective phone cases went up for pre-order on Mobile Fun. OnePlus will offer an enhanced form factor with a notch for bigger screen real estate, 19:9 display, gesture controls, Snapdragon 845, and 8GB RAM. We’re looking forward to that Avengers Infinity War OnePlus 6 edition and the promised ‘speed you need’.

The OnePlus 6 is definitely in the works–no doubt at that. The phone already hit Geekbench with high scores and a Snapdragon 845 processor. It may also arrive with OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones pair as it was recently seen getting Bluetooth certification.

The latest teaser from OnePlus shows the possibility of a waterproof or water-resistant OnePlus 6. The team that “never settles” just posted these words on Twitter with a video of raindrops: Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we. This means the smartphone will be able to resist some water and more.

Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we 😉 pic.twitter.com/QEnOdm3Xtk — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 16, 2018

At this point, we’re expecting IP67 or IP68 certification. One thing is for sure: this one may be able to resist some water splash.

SOURCE: OnePlus