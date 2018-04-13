OnePlus is busy with development, testing, and teasing the next-gen flagship. The OnePlus 6 has been part of several discussions, thanks to the numerous rumors, leaks, and early announcements by the Chinese OEM. The phone will definitely offer an enhanced form factor and more. We’ve seen its front panel still coming with a notch which can also be hidden with a hide option. We noted how it may have gesture controls and how it’s officially confirmed to arrive with Snapdragon 845 and 8GB RAM. The device is expected to offer ‘the speed you need’ and it’s only a matter of time before the smartphone is officially launched.

We’ve also seen some images of the OnePlus 6 but pages on Mobile Fun give us a closer look. As in the past, protective phone cases for the upcoming OnePlus 6 have been sighted online. These are for pre-order and we know they are for real because we’ve seen similar listing for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and the LG V30. These phone cases were listed months before the actual phones were introduced. The same thing is happening with OnePlus 6 so at least we have a few glimpse of the next-gen flagship from the brand that “never settles”.

Listed on Mobile Fun are the following:

• Olixar ArmourDillo OnePlus 6 Protective Case (Black) – $11.99

• Olixar ExoShield Tough Snap-on OnePlus 6 Case (Crystal Clear) – $11.99

• Olixar FlexiShield OnePlus 6 Gel Case (100% Clear) – $11.99

• Olixar FlexiShield OnePlus 6 Gel Case (Blue) – $7.49

• Olixar FlexiShield OnePlus 6 Gel Case (Solid Black)- $7.49

• Olixar Leather-Style OnePlus 6 Wallet Stand Case (Black) – $11.99

• Olixar Sentinel OnePlus 6 Case and Glass Screen Protector – $35.49

