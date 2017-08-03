When it comes to being ahead of other suppliers of mobile accessories, Mobile Fun is known for revealing protective cases for yet-to-be-revealed gadgets. The e-tailer listed phone cases for the Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, and even the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30. Because of Mobile Fun, we have an idea how the new Samsung Note and LG V phones will look like. And this time, new phone cases have been sighted for the next-gen Pixel devices.

Accessories for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are now listed for pre-order with prices ranging from $5.99 to $8.99.

Here are the phone cases ready for pre-order on the website:

• Olixar FlexiShield Google Pixel 2 Gel Case (Purple, Blue, or Black) – $5.99

• Olixar Ultra-Thin Google Pixel 2 Gel Case (100% Clear) – $8.99

• Olixar FlexiShield Google Pixel XL 2 Gel Case (Purple, Blue, or Black) – $5.99

• Olixar Ultra-Thin Google Pixel XL 2 Gel Case (100% Clear)- $8.99

The images actually match the latest Google Pixel and Pixel XL 2 3D renders we’ve seen a few weeks ago. We’ve also heard a lot of information about the new Pixel smartphones and have seen a number of leaks and fakes. We’re curious to know if they will arrive with AlwaysOn display.

