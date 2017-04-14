If this new leaked document is to be believed, the new OnePlus flagship will actually skip the number 4 for cultural reasons. The wireless specs for the upcoming device indicates that it will be called the OnePlus 5, skipping a generation because in Chinese culture, the number four is linked with the word death and so companies try to avoid naming their products with the unlucky number. But of course these are unsubstantiated rumors, although it is not unlikely that there is truth to this.

The wireless specs page shows that the model number for the next device from OnePlus is actually called A5000. The first three smartphones had model numbers like A0001 for the OnePlus One, and then A2000 for the OnePlus 2. And of course the third one was A3000 for the OnePlus 3. So logically, since the supposed model number is A5000 then we’ll be expecting the OnePlus 5 instead of the chronological OnePlus 4.

There were no other specs indicated in the leaked document, but previous rumors about the next flagship have stated that it will have a 5.5-inch QHD display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. It will also have a pretty near 23MP camera and a 3,000 mAh battery, if rumors are to be believed.

The OnePlus 3 has been pretty well-received, with some even saying that it is the best Android smartphone in the market. So expectations for the next flagship, whether it will be a 4 (highly unlikely) or a 5 (most probably), are pretty high. Let’s wait a few more months or weeks for reliable news.

VIA: Android Authority