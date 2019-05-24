The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T may be considered old but the Chinese OEM lives by the ‘Never Settle’ motto. It’s bringing the latest Android 9.0 Pie as part of OxygenOS 9.0.2 for both phones. The latest Android dessert brings a new UI, Android security patch to 2019.4, Do Not Disturb mode, and more options for customizations. Roll-out is incremental so don’t be upset if your OnePlus 3 or 3T doesn’t have the new version yet but wait for an OTA notification any day now.

OxygenOS 9.0 with Android 9 Pie also comes with a new Do Not Disturb mode that allows you to customize the time range. There is also a new Gaming Mode 3.0 for better gaming performance, display content of heads up notifications, and additional notification for third-party calls.

The OnePlus 3 and 3T will get an update on the dialer that now supports Google Duo. Under the Camera updates, Google Lens will soon offer a more powerful image recognition experience. The general bug fixes and improvements can also be expected.

OnePlus 3 and 3T phone owners are encouraged to download the new Android version and share feedback HERE to help the OnePlus team with the development and optimization. The devs need to hear the issues you may encounter and be able to fix them.

A limited number of OnePlus 3/3T users will get the OTA. A broader rollout will begin in the next few days. The initial release will happen randomly but rest assured all unit owners will receive the latest OxygenOS version.

This particular version was announced only last month but before that, closed beta testers were being recruited. It may be a little too late because we were told a year ago the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android Pie. Before this, we only remember the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 for OnePlus 3 and the Open Beta 21 for OnePlus 3T.