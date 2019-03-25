Android P is finally coming to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. This is something we’ve mentioned a few months ago but it’s only now that it’s about to become a reality. The OnePlus 3 series phones can be considered old already. Actually, they’re not something we expect to receive the latest service of Android dessert because it’s been two years since the product launch. The closed beta test recruit is ready according to OnePlus’ Global Product Operations Manager on a recent post on the OnePlus forum.

According to the OnePlus exec, they’ve been working hard on the Android 9 Pie update for the OnePlus. It’s still not the final version so you can say the Pie is half-baked.

Well, the OnePlus team needs your help so feel free to check out the earlier beta version. It is a Closed Beta testing program so it may require flashing builds.

Applications were opened until 2PM March 23, 2019. It may be a bit too late but feel free to check any further update on this page.

We’re expecting you know what to do before you sign up for the program–if you already did. The OnePlus devs suggested you may even need a clean flash. Such may lead to data loss so make sure you know what you are doing.

SOURCE: OnePlus